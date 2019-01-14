Federal employees being harmed
The inability of our elected leaders in Washington to keep the federal government open is appalling. I am proud of my past work as a federal employee to serve the country I love. Now that the government is partially shut down, federal workers nationwide are forced to stay at home and wait for the government to reopen. These Feds are no longer able to provide the services that our fellow Americans rely on.
Middle-class federal workers and their families are forced to stretch their pennies until the shutdown is over. Furloughed employees are navigating this difficult time without any guarantee of back pay. Even employees who aren't furloughed will not be paid as long as the government is shut down. Bills still arrive on time even if paychecks don't, and many federal employees are being forced to make difficult financial decisions to make ends meet.
Our legislators in Congress need to stop playing political games with our government's services and those who provide them. Bipartisan-supported appropriations legislation to reopen the government should not be held hostage until an agreement is reached over border security funding. Legislators and the president must reach consensus immediately so committed federal employees across the nation and over 4,000 of our neighbors right here at home can earn their livelihoods and get back to work for our country.
Daryl Zimmerman
Sturgis
A wall to keep out ND
Got a peek at the front headline in a local newspaper on a senator wanting $25 billion for a border wall. Well, it’s about time. I’ve been clamoring for this, and it’s about time that we stop the mass invasion into our lands. So, build her, and keep those Yankee-ish North Dakotans on their side, and then South Dakota will rise once more. We’ll work on Wyoming, Nebraska and Minnesota later.
Greg D. Ryan
Deadwood
Cancel local Women’s March
On Jan. 19 the National Women's March will occur in Washington, D.C. Female celebrities and sister chapters are denouncing the national march, because two of its leaders, Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, have ties with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has made derogatory statements about Jews and Israel. Farrakhan has said, "Satanic Jews have infected the whole world with poison and deceit.”
The recent pullout by the Women’s March in New Orleans, organized by the National Organization for Women (NOW), is the latest in a string of cancellations from sister chapters. The four co-chairs of the national event, Mallory, Sarsour, Bob Bland, Mallory and Carmen Perez are facing calls to step down.
Local chapters have already severed ties with the national organization, including those in Houston, Washington, D.C., Alabama, Rhode Island and Illinois. Alyssa Milano, Rosanna Arquette and Debra Messing won't be going either. Messing tweeted, "I stand with Alyssa Milano, who will not speak at the march as long as Sarsour and Mallory refuse to condemn Farrakhan's anti-semitism." I hope Rapid City will also do what's right and cancel its march.
Bruce S. Evans (not the dentist)
Rapid City
Photo of Purple Heart hero
The recent picture of Sen. Tammy Duckworth in your paper shows her in a wheelchair. She lost both legs when her helicopter was shot up in Iraq. She is a true Purple Heart hero.
Jack Sayles
Custer