Wrong on CBD, concealed carry
I really wonder when our so called elected representatives that we send to Pierre are going to actually do their homework and start listening to the real voters and ignore the big money that is mostly out of state. Case in point is the CBD/industrial hemp controversy.
If you do your research along with reading history, you would know that the many and varied uses and benefits for this go a long way back, including beneficial health products, ethanol production, plastics, industrial fibers and so much more all without any hallucinogenic effects. Our own personal experience is with CBD cream ointment that we found to be the only thing that relieved my wife’s neuropathy in her legs caused by cancer treatments.
And another point is to the dumb idea of permitting uncontrolled concealed carry everywhere, I have my permit and will be taking the extra steps for the enhanced permit. I fully support the Second Amendment with the use of good sense (don’t use common sense because it’s not very common). And the idea of concealed carry in the Capitol buildings should only apply to those with an enhanced permit. These are not just my opinion but that of virtually everyone I have discussed this with, and that is quite a few people.
Cody Champion
Rapid City
This week, several in our neighborhood received letters from the post office stating we had to move our mailboxes from our house to the fence in front of our yard by Feb. 1, as they will no longer bring the mail inside the fence to the mailbox. When I called the post office, I was told that packages would just be dropped over the fence onto the ground.
When my neighbor called the post office, she was told that no packages would be delivered to the house, and we would have to go to the post office to pick up packages. I do not want my mail out by the fence where anyone can help themselves to what is in the mailbox. I was then told to get a lock box.
What kind of mail service is this for us who rely on mail being delivered to our homes? What about the people in wheelchairs, on crutches, or ill who cannot get out to the mailbox by the fence? Sounds like real discrimination to me, and now we have to pay higher postage fees on top of this? I hope others are as upset and disgusted over this as I am.
Sharon Rufledt
Rapid City