Nepotism and now guns?
Gov. Noem, so far you have decided to pay your daughter $50K for a job that most South Dakotans are not familiar with, and now you think it's OK for anyone to carry concealed weapons, not just in our state Capitol but every other place in our great state. Please come to your senses. I welcome you to respond. By the way, we supported you in the recent election.
Paul Lindstrom
Sturgis
Removing gate for postal service
This letter follows one that appeared Jan. 22 about moving mailboxes from our house to the fence. After several calls to the post office by myself and others, we’ve been told that if we remove the gate from our fence and leave it open, that our mail and packages will be delivered to the house, and we won’t have to move the box to the fence.
I still feel this is unacceptable as now wandering dogs can come into the yard whenever they want, and I may have problems keeping my small grandkids in the yard. I understand the post office is concerned about dogs attacking the mail carriers, and if the gate is open than they know there is no dogs. I sympathize with that, but I still feel that those of us who do not have dogs should not have to do this.
However, if we want our mail delivered than we must comply and take the gate off our fences.
Sharon Rufledt
Rapid City