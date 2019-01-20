Shame on us for enabling Trump
For Donald Trump, everyone whose view is not in concert with his own is the evil enemy, trash to be nicknamed, ridiculed, insulted and demeaned. Compromise is not in his vocabulary. Respect for others is not his style. His fraudulent personal and business misdeeds have cost him millions. His 6,000 fact-checked lies are an egregious, mind-blowing record of over-nourished ego. One truth we grant him: being able to stand on a Manhattan street, shoot someone, and not lose a single vote.
Shame on him.
It seems that South Dakota's representatives in Congress are not troubled by the president's made-up statistics, obvious lies sold as truth, and truth called "fake news." We hear not a word of outrage about mindless, divisive, and toxic malevolent behavior. We dare not ask if these "party before country" representatives would be among bystanders across that Manhattan street, witnesses of the senseless slaughter, yet supportive to the end.
If so, shame on them.
Regardless of party, all South Dakotans should declare unwillingness to support those standing blindly with Mr. Trump, a president whose behavior is antithetical to our most treasured values.
But this won't happen. Shame on us.
Marcia Mitchell
Hill City