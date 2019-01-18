Use internet tax for education
Because of a recent Supreme Court ruling, South Dakota is about to receive about $55 million from internet sales tax from 2018. Candidate Noem proposed a 0.5 percent drop in the state's sales tax. As Gov. Noem, I hope she might reconsider. All tax cuts are a good thing, right? Still, is such a tax cut meaningful to individual South Dakotans? A $100 purchase would result in a 50 cent tax savings. $55 million can do some sincere good; just maybe not as candidate Noem proposed.
Historically, South Dakota's Legislature has woefully underfunded education. We need not be known as the state that least supports education and educators. Let's put the 0.5 percent sales tax rise intended for education and all internet sales tax revenue in a fund specifically dedicated for education. As our economy grows, so will revenue. Internet share of retail market has not peaked. This means South Dakota's support for education will grow accordingly. I doubt very much this proposal will eliminate property taxes, but one would expect increases to slow. Why a separate fund? Transparency.
C. John McEnelly
Huron
Two options for wall shutdown
I have two suggestions for President Trump for solving the wall crisis and government shutdown. The first is to declare a national emergency to build the wall and let the courts decide the issue. The government could reopen and the wall crisis could be fought out in court.
The other solution would be to give up on the wall and instead ask the Democrats for $10 billion in funds for additional border security personnel to patrol the southern border. It just might be the Democrats would go for that if he gives up the wall. In that scenario at least some national security would be advanced by the outcome. If he doesn't do either one of those things in my opinion, we are stuck with a government shutdown with no end in sight.
I have no preference either way on these two options. Either one could work. And let me say it is a sorry day in this country that the two parties have come to this. Third graders are better at compromise than these people.
William T. Elliott
Hot Springs
Shutdown isn’t about a wall
This shutdown is not about a wall. Trump had two years with Republican control to build one if he wanted to. It's about disrupting our government. There’s very clear evidence he's compromised by Russia. Eleven senators who received National Rifle Association-funneled Russian funding and who made a trip to Russia are backing this so-called wall.
Senators Thune and Rounds were on that trip and are backing the wall. Makes me wonder if they are working for us or Russia. Another reason for reform of contributions. Hats off to Rep. Dusty Johnson; he's the only one from our state not taking a check during the shutdown.
Lisa Knigge
Rapid City