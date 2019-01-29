Climate change settled science?
Settled science folk accuse me of being a doubter in climate change. Nope, not me. I know if there’s one thing we’re virtually guaranteed it’s this: The climate is going to change — with or without our help. William Grey, professor of atmospheric science at Colorado State University said: “Human kind has little or nothing to do with the recent temperature changes. We are not that influential.”
Oh little man, you’re nothing more than a bean in a box-car thumping on your little legume chest. Timothy Ball, professor of climatology at the University of Winnipeg: “Believe it or not, global warming is not due to human contribution of carbon dioxide (CO2). This in fact is the greatest deception in the history of science. It’s exactly like the Bible says: ‘What is man that Thou art mindful of him?’”
If you haven’t heard any statements made by the more than 60,000 American scientists who disavow man caused climate change, perhaps the only news you watch is from the fake news folk. Further, remember that the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo spewed out more CO2 in one year than all mankind has in history.
Keith Rhudy
Rapid City