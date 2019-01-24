Thanks for Ted McBride piece
Kevin Woster wrote a fine piece on Ted McBride. When someone we know passes, we like to remember their talents and even their little quirks, for those memories soften the pain of loss. Thank you, Kevin.
Marian V. Reed
Rapid City
Denounce all racist behavior
Steve King, Republican congressman from western Iowa, has been denied any committee assignments after making outrageous racist statements, as he is prone to do. King is a terrible representative and an overt white supremacist, but he keeps getting elected.
Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, the young woman who was elected to Congress from part of New York City as a democratic socialist, is attacked daily by conservatives and right-wingers. Two years ago, she was tending bar. Now she's in Washington, advocating higher taxes for millionaires and single-payer health care. King and Ocasio-Cortez have one thing in common. Both are duly elected representatives serving slightly less than a million Americans.
Refusing to seat an obnoxious representative on any committees is not the answer. The growing number of people who don't like Steve King should mobilize for his defeat at the next election. Much of the growing racism, hatred and incivility in our public life can be traced directly to Donald Trump. If Republican politicians, including our senators, Thune and Rounds, want to show genuine political courage, they can start by denouncing Trump's racist and destructive behavior and reopen the federal government.
Jay Davis
Rapid City
Don’t enshrine failed wall pledge
Voters, join me in my time machine as we go back to 2016 during the presidential election campaign. We are in a large hall and the candidate is advocating for a border wall along the southern border. He says to the crowd: "Who's going to pay for it?" The crowd roars back: U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A.
Now let’s return to our senses. Is that the way you remember it? Is that what was promised? Is that what you voted for? How could so many conscientious voters have been so easily deceived? The current government shutdown is an insult to the voters of America and a knife in the back to the Constitution. We must demand an end to the government shutdown and not enshrine a failed campaign pledge in a wall.
John Esposti
Keystone
Not to blame for separated children
With regards to the Inspector General's report of there being more migrant children being separated from their parents, that is not our fault. They are here illegally to begin with ... and the word illegal should be in front of migrant. If they want to be reunited, then do so and return them to the country from which they came.
This has nothing to do with race, as I did not mention any country. I don't care if they're from Central or South America, Canada, China, Russia or the Philippines. If they're here illegally, then they are breaking the laws of our country. It's that simple. Reunite them and send them back.
Ken Delfino
Keystone