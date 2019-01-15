In the spirit of being American
I would like to take this opportunity to say a kind word about two Democrats, something I very rarely do, what with being a conservative. In the first case, Hillary Clinton thanked a young veteran for his service who had asked a question of her during a presidential debate. Being a Vietnam era veteran, I really appreciate that. In the second case, Bernie Sanders abhorred the violence committed against Steve Calise and others a year or two ago while Sanders was speaking on the senate floor. I appreciate that as well, what with my being a conservative and all.
It just goes to show you there is some good in all of us, liberal and conservative alike, if you just look for it. And regardless of how elections come out, etc., I will remember these two instances with affection for my Democratic friends. May we forever be countrymen, whether at odds or whether not. And when the battle ends, may we sit down together and have a cool cold one together. Amen.
William T. Elliott
Hot Springs
Wall will not improve security
While we all know that our southern border security needs to be improved, to build a huge wall is only a waste of time and money. Throughout history walls have only become monuments to the stupidity and wastefulness of politicians.
Whether you go back as far as the beginnings of the Great Wall of China circa 300 BC or the Berlin Wall in post-World War II Germany, walls have never succeeded in separating large numbers of people for long. The Chinese gave up even maintaining any of the Great Wall in 1600 and let it fall until they realized it could become a tourist attraction. Hadrian's Wall was little more than a visual division between what the Romans saw as the civilization of the Roman Empire and the barbarism of the Northern English Tribes.
The Soviet Union built the Berlin Wall to keep Westerners out and Easterners in. In the end they failed at both, and the fall of the Berlin Wall became an irritating reminder to Mother Russia of their failure and a symbol of political failure of a world power. We, as immigrants ourselves, must chose to learn from history or be condemned to repeat it.
Dean Flage
Rapid City