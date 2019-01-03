What happened to family values party?
The Party of Eisenhower is dead. It is replaced by the party of Trump and a Republican Senate of sycophants.
And what is Trump like? He is a narcissist of the first order. An example is when he said, "I don't rely on my brain. I believe in my gut which is smarter than any other person's brain in the world."
A famous psychiatrist said, "The more options you have to evaluate, the more data you have to weigh, and the more unprecedented the challenge you face, the less you should rely on instinct and more on reason and analysis. Detached from rigorous analysis, it is as likely to lead to disaster it is as to success."
Trump is a proven pathological liar. He is a megalomaniac. He is a scam artist (note his charitable foundation and his fake university.)
Trump is not worried about the national debt (an extra $1.34 trillion from his tax cuts). Because he said, "I won't be around here when it has to be dealt with."
He is one of the most flawed men I have known of.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City
We deserve better from Congress
I don't know if you're fans of, or familiar with, the television show "Seinfeld"; but there was an episode centered around a made-up holiday called "Festivus." One element of Festivus was known as "the airing of grievances," where you tell your family and friends all the ways they have disappointed you over the past year.
Well, I am here to air my grievances with the Congress, who once again has failed to pass a budget and all the associated spending bills as required. Given that only four times since 1977 the Congress has actually completed this core function of their duties (that's less than 10 percent), it is no surprise that fiscal year 2019 should be any different.
As a 30-year veteran of the United States Air Force, if I ever willfully and knowingly failed to perform my assigned duties I would have faced the possibility of a courts martial, reduction in rank and possible discharge. Unfortunately no such option exists for those in Congress (from both parties) that have continuously failed in their duties.
The men and women in uniform, as well as each and every citizen of the United States, deserve much better from our elected representatives in the Congress. We deserve their honor, duty, dedication, and selfless service ... not the petty childish behaviors that have become the new standard.
I pray that someday that might actually be the case.
Kevin Ott
Rapid City