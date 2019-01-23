Lawmakers benefit Big Pharma
Our legislators have had a busy first week, wasting time congratulating senators Rounds and Thune for granting a lifetime appointment to a Supreme Court justice with a questionable past, supporting the building of a border wall — which apparently means the Legislature endorses putting thousands of South Dakotans on furlough until the president gets his way.
They are proposing more anti-choice bills, meddling in student athletics to change a transgender policy that has been working for several years, allowing anyone to carry a gun without a concealed carry permit (because filling out the paperwork is inconvenient), criminalizing CBD oil — a giveaway to Big Pharma — although the recent farm bill legalizes industrial hemp production. Some want a constitutional amendment to extend their terms of office to four years.
Will they tackle the nursing home crisis this year? Propose stronger environmental protections so companies cannot pollute our precious natural resources and leave taxpayers holding the bag? Increase treatment options for drug and alcohol addiction? Expand health insurance coverage to more South Dakota residents? Don’t hold your breath. Do we really need a legislative session every year?
Karen McGregor
Rapid City
Nice to read about SD gun history
I would like to thank the Rapid City Journal and Seth Tupper in highlighting how our grandfathers and great-grandfathers felt about carrying concealed weapons in South Dakota — especially since in the late 19th century South Dakota was a much more violent territory.
I could not disagree with Sen. Brock Greenfield more. It fascinates me that the Second Amendment has only 27 words and so many people, including justices, ignore the amendment's first 13 words. I argue people need to understand that our founding fathers felt every abled body man would belong to a militia to defend this country — they were against standing armies.
This was the intent of the Second Amendment, not that people would have the right to carry high-powered weapons around because they were scared of their neighbors, but they were expected to have their own weapons and periodically drill to be ready to defend their neighbors. I saddens me to see how paranoid we have become.
Thomas Bass
Piedmont
Thanks for Ted McBride piece
Kevin Woster wrote a fine piece on Ted McBride. When someone we know passes, we like to remember their talents and even their little quirks, for those memories soften the pain of loss. Thank you, Kevin.
Marian V. Reed
Rapid City
Targeting transgender students
This Thursday, Jan. 24, the South Dakota Senate Education Committee will have a hearing to discuss Senate Bill 49. This bill unfairly targets transgender student athletes and would require those athletes to play on the athletic team matching their biological sex at birth. The S.D. High School Athletic Association enacted policy in 2015, dictating that transgender students could participate on the team that matches their gender identity.
To my knowledge, no cases exist where students have manipulated the system to gain an advantage in any athletic event, as the sponsors of SB 49 claim to be worried about.
Additionally, should this bill pass and become law, the state government would be opening local school districts to potential lawsuits, putting full responsibility on the districts for legal fees when such suits arise. This would be an unnecessary use of time and resources that could be better spent elsewhere, such as addressing school overcrowding issues plaguing South Dakota. The senators sponsoring the bill should be ashamed. Similar legislation failed in 2015 and 2016. Why bring it up again?
This bill is discriminatory, unconstitutional, and in general bad taste. Please contact your senators to express your disgust with this bill.
David Williams
Rapid City
Denounce racist behavior
Steve King, Republican congressman from western Iowa, has been denied any committee assignments after making outrageous racist statements, as he is prone to do. King is a terrible representative and an overt white supremacist, but he keeps getting elected.
Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, the young woman who was elected to Congress from part of New York City as a democratic socialist, is attacked daily by conservatives and right-wingers. Two years ago, she was tending bar. Now she's in Washington, advocating higher taxes for millionaires and single-payer health care. King and Ocasio-Cortez have one thing in common. Both are duly elected representatives serving slightly less than a million Americans.
Refusing to seat an obnoxious representative on any committees is not the answer. The growing number of people who don't like Steve King should mobilize for his defeat at the next election. Much of the growing racism, hatred and incivility in our public life can be traced directly to Donald Trump. If Republican politicians, including our senators Thune and Rounds, want to show genuine political courage, they can start by denouncing Trump's racist and destructive behavior and reopen the federal government.
Jay Davis
Rapid City