Health care red-baiting continues
For decades opponents of universal health have called it socialism and claimed it’s not right for our country. All the while tens of thousands of uninsured were dying each year of treatable ailments and hundreds of thousands were going bankrupt.
No other developed country treats its people so inhumanely. What these other countries have in common is that their health care systems are government regulated. As a result virtually everyone has health care at an average per capita cost of half what we pay (roughly $5,000 vs $10,000). On this issue there is no political party in Europe like our Republican Party. None would deprive their constituents of health care. Our conservatives say government regulated health care is socialism and imply that it leads to communism. The red-baiting works. The communists of the Soviet Union were socialists but the socialists of Europe are not communists.
After spending many years in Western Europe I came to the conclusion that their parliamentary systems provide what I would call capitalism with a heart. Don’t buy into the red-baiting scare tactics. Good government can provide universal and affordable health care. Socialist yes, but not communist.
Robert G. Wilfong
Rapid City
Use Vision Funds for streets
In your Dec. 22 article on the deliberations on how the Vision Funds could be spent, you present some options. I recommend we place street and drainage infrastructure at the top of the list for at least one half of the available funds.
In recent years we learned we are short in funding for our street repair by $10 million to $25 million per year. We also became aware of a shortage in excess of $100 million for drainage needs.
Vision funds are the only discretionary funds available, and we have an obligation to take care of our community’s critical and essential infrastructure. There is no other readily available source of funding. City Council, please vote to fund street and drainage repair in this round of Vision Funds.
Jerome Wright
Rapid City