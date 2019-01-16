Give the officer’s wife her due
A story in the Jan. 8 Journal told about a woman being denied what apparently all married police officers are granted at retirement, that is survivors benefits by the South Dakota Retirement System.
This action by this organization makes me believe that South Dakota totally missed the last 50 years of American social growth toward equality for all. But then this is, after all South Dakota, the home of some of the most backward, bigoted people in the nation.
Just give this woman what is due her, what is right and forget all these technicalities you claim exist to deny her. Give her what we all learned as children, give her the Golden Rule. Give her equal justice in the name of basic fair play. Let her retire and mourn her dead wife as we all would.
Brent Cox
Sturgis
Cal Thomas shows what opposes us
I can’t stand Cal Thomas’s extreme opinion pieces, but I’m glad the Journal still publishes them, because I need to be reminded what very crabby conspiracy theorists are thinking these days.
I did not know that they consider science and “ideology” and “a matter of faith” in the “climate change cult (sic.)” And since I think most people are profoundly alarmed, or at least mildly disgusted, by the giant islands of plastic we are creating in our oceans, it never occurred to me that anyone could consider Starbucks’ impending ban on plastic straws an illustration of “the stupidity behind many (of these) tree-huggers.” I think every bit of helpful change is, well, helpful.
Thomas’s piece is ostensibly about Ireland’s proposed carbon tax rebate, which he uses as an excuse to ridicule ecological concerns (which are nothing new) and political efforts to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. There are people who would happily destroy every single tree in Rapid City if they could profit from it: So whether close to home, or observing the planet from space, we need to be alert to what we’re up against.
Naidine Adams
Rapid City
Journal harsh on Noem’s speech
Well, the Rapid City Journal is complaining that Gov. Noem didn’t send flowers or even some bonbons to West River in her State of the State message. Never mind that she was elected to serve the entire state, not just the corner of Fifth Street and Main. I am a West River Rapid City resident, and I found much, not little, for all South Dakotans. Maybe the RCJ is doing its best to fan the flames of the West River v. East River provincial wars?
The governor was emphatic in her support of Ellsworth. That alone should excite West Riverites. But then, without revealing details which are not likely ready for public consumption yet, she reiterated her determination to continue to work toward a mental health solution in West River.
Perhaps the RCJ doesn’t realize that there’s more to rural broadband access than just people surfing the net. There’s educational resources for schools, and the impact on our farmers and ranchers. You know our leading GDP comes from ag, and that helps us all. Maybe it’s a bit early to parse her message, huh?
Ed Randazzo
Rapid City