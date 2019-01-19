Knee-jerk opposition to the Wall
John Adams was against a two party system because: “People will become more loyal to their party than they will the country.” President Adams was 100 percent right. Today, Americans much to the harm of our country, follow a strict party line.
Here’s how the game goes. The following statements were made by Democrats: “Illegal Immigration is wrong, plain and simple. Until the American people are convinced we will stop future flows of illegal immigration, we will make no progress.” — Sen. Chuck Schumer, 2009
“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented and unchecked” – Sen. Barack Obama, 2005
“I voted numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in. And I do think you have to control your borders.” – Hillary Clinton, 2015.
The above quotes were given to students stopped on a sidewalk at American University, as shown in a Fox News broadcast, but they were not told who made them. The students described the quotes as: “dehumanizing,” “problematic” and “jingoist," with one student dubbing it "hateful speech" and another claiming the comments contained "racial biases." They were quite surprised to find out who made those statements. Politics is kind of like settled science isn’t it?
Don Kopp
Rapid City
Playing politics with paychecks
The inability of our elected leaders to compromise has led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. I am proud of my work as a federal employee in service to the country I love. Federal workers nationwide are forced to stay at home and wait for the government to reopen and are no longer able to provide the services on which our fellow Americans rely.
Middle-class federal workers and their families are stretching their pennies until the shutdown is over. Even though pay will be restored eventually, bills still arrive on time even if paychecks don't, and many federal employees are being forced to make difficult and unnecessary financial decisions to make ends meet.
Our legislators in Congress and the president need to stop playing political games with our government's services and those who provide them. We are now in a crisis and our leaders must work to promptly reopen the government. We must call them to reach consensus immediately so committed federal employees across the nation and right here at home can get back to work for our country.
Ronald Eilefson
Keystone
Address racism in all of its forms
For a number of years I have been corresponding with a brilliant South African who lives, like most whites there, in fear of being tortured and murdered by the racist blacks who rule that country. This has been going on since 1991 and is getting worse by the day. It is condoned and promoted by the government and no police protection is provided to whites. Due to strict discriminatory policies, lower class whites can't get jobs and are often forced into poverty. Rich whites barricade themselves in well-guarded fortresses. Even if whites could leave (and most can't), no country will accept them as political refugees. No political party or major media will touch this very politically incorrect subject, but there's plenty on the internet.
Racism and despotism should be exposed and dealt with without regard for the races or nationalities of the perpetrators. Truth is not always comfortable; nonetheless, it's still truth.
Terry Painter
Rapid City