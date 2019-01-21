Leadership in tune with the times
America has good things going. Most of us don’t fear Americans with different opinions and beliefs, nor immigrants, nor foreigners. We see the first purple light of dawn about to erase the night of Trumpism, a winter blackness where our president is in thrall to Russia, with doubt only whether he’s Putin’s passive stooge or his active agent.
Trump’s reckoning nears. Newly frantic moves to wall us off with futile border fortifications prove futile moves themselves. Neither tariffs, which are import taxes paid by U.S. citizens not by foreign targets, nor income tax cuts, barely pried from a Republican Congress given they are poorly timed, aimed at the wealthy and financed by federal deficit, nor the departure of the last adult supervision from the White House in the persons of Mattis and Kelly, divert the greater economic course we all chart together, with work, self-improvement and spending.
It’s time for new leadership in tune with the times, understanding that barriers to trade and immigration are barriers to greatness. John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, regardless of their particular talents and failings, stood up when our times called them. Time for new leaders to stand at dawn. Gentlemen? Ladies?
Peter Hasby
Rapid City