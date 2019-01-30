So much for a regulated militia
At a time when so many people are demanding their rights to Constitutional carry as outlined in the last 14 words of the Second Amendment, they are ignoring the first 13 words that grant that right in order to provide "the well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State." In spite of all these concerned people, our military can't even muster enough volunteers to meet strength authorizations.
But fear not. A congressional commission created three years ago is studying how the next military draft will be implemented along with several other refinements, including the drafting of women. Since women are already serving in all phases of service from shipboard duty to combat flight duty to Army Special Forces, inclusion in the draft would only be natural. Restrictions on non-citizens, LGBTQ and transgender service people will give more non-servers the chance to practice their rights.
Certain parts of the recent defense budget make changes that make a draft a question of when more than if. While the Pentagon would rather have an all-volunteer force, American's reluctance to serve may be the determining factor. Welcome to the new reality.
Dean Flage
Rapid City
What socialist Democrats believe
They support illegal immigration. Support amnesty for those who enter the U.S. illegally (undocumented immigrants). Also believe that undocumented immigrants have a right to all educational and health benefits that citizens receive (financial aid, welfare, Social Security and Medicaid), regardless of legal status. The same rights as American citizens. It is unfair to arrest millions of undocumented immigrants.
They want open borders to allow illegals, drugs and human trafficking into our country. They don't care about the safety of the American people or this country. You socialists should be very proud of yourselves.
Rick Lewis
Spearfish