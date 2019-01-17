Doubts raised on climate fears
Recently global warming has been in the news again, and criticisms have been leveled at local legislators who should be concerned with local issues and not global ones.
Unfortunately, the discussion has become politicized and the science is complex, not easily reviewed in letters to the editor or even on editorial pages of newspapers. Local high school science textbooks are poorly referenced on the matter and do not consider both sides of the issue.
The reality is, our CO2 levels are rising, but a review of the USGS CO2 levels of the past prove that the earth has had CO2 levels 10 to 15 times what we have now. This reveals that Mother Nature has its own cycles regardless of what we do. Doubling and tripling CO2 levels will increase plant growth and therefore crop yields, a fact we rarely hear.
Perhaps we should all review Al Gore's movie "An Inconvenient Truth" and see how many of his predictions came true. We will then be in a prudent mindset to skeptically analyze the current rhetoric of the climate "doomsdayers."
Katherine Rice
Black Hawk