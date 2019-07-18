Oppose socialism
Where are the citizens? We used to rise up when people suggested socialism. In the ‘50s we called it communism. It is still called communism. Buttigieg from South Bend, Indiana, should read the King James Bible Leviticus 20:13. God’s word does not change. It is the same today as was when spoken to Moses.
Clifford Coleman
Rapid City
Pass Remove the Stain bill
This past month, legislation was submitted to the House of Representatives asking the U.S. Congress to rescind the 20 Medals of Honor awarded to members of the 7th Cavalry who took part in the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre. The Medal of Honor is our country’s highest military award for valor.
When House Bill 3467, the Remove the Stain Act, was introduced, several Lakota elders were present. The bill was introduced with support from both sides of the aisle. Rep. Paul Cook, a former U.S. Marine officer and recipient of the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts, stated, “By allowing 20 individuals to retain Medals of Honor for the massacre at Wounded Knee, we dishonor every deserving Medal of Honor recipient.”
It is my hope that all three members of our South Dakota delegation to the U.S. Congress will sign on in support of the Remove the Stain bill.
Larry Peterson
Custer