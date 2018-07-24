Partisan divide is destroying America
I would like to say that after watching the battle in politics here in the United States in the last two years I can see nothing good having come out of any of it.
The country has devolved into one huge group of hate mongering partisans. No one wins in partisan politics, no one. And that is what Washington has become, a partisan place with no end in sight. Forgiveness, love, all those things have gone out the window in Washington. But what is worse is that the partisanship of Washington has infected the rest of the country. Via social media, there is nothing but hate going around.
We all need to stand down, take a deep breath, go to church and pray. Pray for healing, pray for forgiveness, and most of all, pray for understanding of our neighbor in this difficult world.
William Elliott
Hot Springs
Congress can stop president's tariffs
South Dakota’s number one industry is agriculture, and its success is vital to our small towns and our state’s future. The ag economy was already soft, so the president’s tariffs — that is, taxes — on steel and aluminum made matters worse. Our trading partners responded predictably — by placing retaliatory tariffs on corn, soybeans, beef, pork, wheat and sorghum. While it’s important that we combat trade violations, we must also do it right: in a deliberate, thorough and methodical manner. The Constitution grants only Congress — not the president — the authority to impose tariffs
For months now, I have called on our congressional delegation to support legislation restoring the Constitution’s requirement that any president must obtain congressional approval before imposing tariffs. Our state’s delegation now agrees with me, but what did they do? The wrote the president a mildly worded letter. That’s weak. Dusty Johnson’s response was even more passive. Dusty is against restoring Congress’ constitutional right to impose tariffs "at this time.” When does he think the time will be right to stand for our producers?
Our congressional delegation — and anyone who seeks to join it — need to act as if real people’s economic lives are at stake. Because they are.
Tim Bjorkman
Democratic candidate for Congress
Canistota