Don't hurt children with Farm Bill
Saturday's paper was bursting with agriculture news and opinion.
While Congress is using the Farm Bill to cut the "safety net" of people who feed their children with help from the SNAP program, farmers and ranchers are begging for subsidies to give them a "safety net" as protection from the tariff policy of the guy they voted for overwhelmingly. Really? Try taking solace from the big, beautiful tax cut you got and quit taking more and more out of the pockets of those whose taxes went up. You know, the middle class? The ones who pay for your subsidies?
And while we're at it, it would be interesting to if see those who continue to find limitless, cruel ways to take food from the mouths of poor children, could survive working full time for $9 to $11 an hour, plus SNAP.
Suzanne Martley
Rapid City
This Republican backs Billie Sutton
It isn’t often heard anymore: “I don’t vote party. I vote for the best person.” We need to get back to that thinking again. As a farmer, I am particularly concerned about the lack of protection for farmers and ranchers when a grain elevator, buyer, or warehouse collapses.
Who really believes something is yours before you pay for it? Yet, this is how it works for the farmer delivering grain to the elevator. Under South Dakota law, the farmer is last to collect on what is owed in a bankruptcy. The collapse of Anderson Seed in 2012 and H&I Grain in 2017 resulted in millions of dollars in losses for South Dakota farmers. Yet, our state government has not provided safeguards to prevent this from happening again. Senator Sutton supported legislation to put farmers first in line for compensation in the bankruptcy of a grain elevator, buyer, or warehouse; the Republican majority killed the proposal in the House.
We need to change our laws to protect our farmers and ranchers, and we need a governor who will lead the way. This Republican is voting for the best person for the job — and that is Billie Sutton.
Richard Stanley
Presho