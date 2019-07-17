Thanks for the hospitality
A sincere thank you to the individual(s) who recently bought lunch for a couple of young men far from home. My distant cousins from Sweden were in Rapid City at the Colonial House on June 28. It was Day 10 of their great American adventure. The previous week we were all in Bertrand, Nebraska, for a huge family gathering (350 people).
After the reunion, Lars and Anders journeyed to the Rapid City area to see Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial. At lunch, the waitress suggested they visit Spearfish Canyon, which they did and thoroughly enjoyed. Later the waitress informed them that someone had bought their lunch. They were overwhelmed by such generosity. They told me, rightfully so, that too many times Europeans travel only to New York or L.A. and never set foot in rural America.
They were absolutely blown away by their entire trip. Not only the vast, magnificent scenery but, more importantly, the warm, friendly people they met. Thank you for showing a couple young men from Sweden what the people on the Plains are all about.
Craig Larson
Scottsbluff, Neb.