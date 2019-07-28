{{featured_button_text}}

Parking meters a big mistake

Since I don’t live inside the city limits, I don’t know whose brilliant idea it was to again have parking meters placed downtown, but here is my 2 cents. You had a downtown that was slowly dying, so you took the parking meters out. The downtown began to thrive. Just what do you expect to happen in the near future? I was surprised by the meters this morning, stood for quite a long time feeding the meter with coins and watched as the time very slowly increased.

Seriously, I wasn’t counting, but I emptied my coins to park for an hour and 14 minutes. I watched the time and was headed out the door just as I got a $15 ticket with no grace, because of course it’s all electronic and she was finished and it’s done.

So my one hour of praying for the city cost me well over $15. I won’t stop praying for the city, but I won’t be staying after and popping into Tally’s, nor will I stay and shop in the sweet stores downtown. I guess I will do that online, since I don’t have to park and they ship free.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Rapid City, big mistake.

Amy Wagner

Rapid City

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0