Fear will fall
before reality
Big Dad of Sioux Falls called an NPR talk show July 19, observing that the Dakotans he knows support Trump regardless of what he does. BD is a legal immigrant, a Muslim from a Third World country, and a U.S. Marine veteran. BD is unhappy that his beloved adopted homeland adopts the politics of the place he left, people supporting an abrasive personality who seeks popularity through division.
I think the cult of personality will wither, reality prevailing over fear, as farmers and those of us living in the economy they create are hurt in a trade war, as the negligible benefits of Trump tax cuts become apparent.
A special reality check; a Trump budget official on May 4 invited Congress to fan division by drastically cutting the retirement benefits of current and future federal employees. This may delight citizens who allowed their own employers to deunionize, who are envious of workers with benefits much smaller than those of our Greatest Generation parents, but which have not been completely eliminated.
On the other hand, Dakotans fight hard to protect federal workers and middle class retirees supporting entire communities like Hot Springs, Sturgis, and via Ellsworth, Rapid City. We can’t have both envy and a middle class economy.
Peter Hasby
Rapid City
Sioux Falls fails
as a yardstick
Though Rapid City has long since ceased to be a one-horse cow town, a flatlander mindset seems to continue to hold sway. It is time for Rapid City to think vertical. The following are examples of flatlander thinking.
The four-way intersections at Catron Boulevard and Hwy. 16, Catron and Fifth Street, Elk Vale Road and East Minnesota, Deadwood Avenue and East Chicago, Omaha Street and Mountain View Road, Omaha and West Boulevard and, I could go on and on. The point here is that unless there is more vertical thinking, the increasing traffic congestion we are experiencing will only worsen.
Beyond a lack of vertical thinking, there is a lack of big thinking. The new convention center arena is a case in point. Though some may think a $150 million investment is too big, the real problem is it is too small to do the job right. Fact is, Rapid City needs to become the premier convention destination — we cannot do this by thinking small. The city needs to invest in its crown jewels.
We need not look to Sioux Falls for a yardstick, a seemingly tough habit to break; it is time we became the yardstick and started thinking bigger.
William Bishop
Rapid City