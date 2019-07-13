Water district should raise the bar
Some voters may be aware of the West Dakota Water Development District because of its recent difficult history where directors voted to contribute taxpayer money to cover some legal fees of an individual (a former Pennington County commissioner) who sued for the right to ignore Pennington County septic system laws.
The WDWDD now has some new directors, and a hopeful meeting was held June 11. In a break with the recent past, directors have solicited proposals from professors, community organizations, and the like for projects to consider for funding. We the taxpayers may now have reason to hope this body will act as true public servants and in transparent ways to steward precious water resources.
In order to act to guard against continuing mismanagement of its mission, the directors need to do at least the following. They need to establish non-self -interested criteria with which to evaluate the proposals they receive. They need to assure that proposals that get funded are disseminated to public bodies that can follow through in protecting water sources. And they need to assure that they do not fund proposals that are veiled requests from private profit entities.
Carol Hayse
Nemo
You have free articles remaining.
School of Mines great host to cadets
I would like to thank the amazing people at SDSM&T for their amazing help recently. Rapid City was lucky enough to be hosts for the Cadets Drum Corps from Allentown, Pa., on their travels between national competitions. The Cadets are a world-class band that always sits on the leader board at Drum Corps International Finals.
The SDSM&T staff gave them the reception they deserved and showed how truly wonderful South Dakotans are. The use of the football field was invaluable, and the space for them to get a couple hours of sleep on a gym floor was so very appreciated.
It’s situations like this that make the positive impression across the country of what a great community we are. The support and assistance by the countless staff at Mines was truly exceptional. Over 150 band members from across the country will remember a great campus, a great community and phenomenal people. We can be proud for sure.
George Dragoo
Rapid City