GOP rooted in the surreal
The Republican Party has attained levels in the realm of sociology that are best identified in "The Emperors New Clothes" story. They seem to think that as long as it's said and repeated enough it will be received as a truth, if only by those who are worthy to believe. All of the President’s "Munchausen" submissions are deemed gospel on the Fox News channel and the party in general. But as for the rest of America -- well we're just embarrassed and ashamed that this emperor and his court jesters are naked as jaybirds and the outside world obviously knows it.
Can America ever re-attain its diplomatic stature on the global stage? It'll take much saner leadership availed in a complete turnaround.
Hopefully the next election will show the resolve and acumen of American voters and hold a mirror to those who previously thought themselves hidden from actual verities. As in the ironic fate of Haman (Est. chapter 7) their own reflection exposes their judgment. In the real free world, Socialism reflects itself as a more Democratic image than any oligarchy (capitalistic or religious). Next election, let's have no "Sergeant Shultz" images please.
Dave Freytag
Rapid City
USA if Trump wins in 2020
Abortions once again performed by backyard mechanics with rusty tools. Freedom of the press destroyed. All "news" comes from Fox and all sources exposing their lies are banned.
National parks logged, hunted, mined and sold off to Trump allies. Social Security, affordable health care, unemployment insurance, minimum wage laws -- all these socialist endeavors: History.
Mismanagement of domestic and international affairs escalates cost of living and further deteriorates global respect. Elections not going Trump's way are called "rigged" and therefore nullified.
Opposition to supreme leader not tolerated. Concentration camps to follow? Trump and friends exempt from all laws of the land. Unparalleled corruption continues unabated.
This list could be much longer, but there's a 200 word limit on letters. Trump makes no secret of his preference for a Putin/Kim Jong Un type government. Thune, Rounds, Noem and the other 99 percent of Republicans in Congress have no problem with that. Their votes offer no other conclusion.
Terry Painter
Rapid City
Giago offers valuable insight
Thanks to Tim Giago for his Sunday column on economic development, and thanks to the Rapid City Journal for giving Mr. Giago his forum. Tim is a pillar in our western South Dakota community, a deeply respected elder whose many accomplishments have earned for him the right to speak frankly. There is no need for the Journal to run a defensive editorial. Instead the Journal should celebrate its commitment to publishing diverse points of view, even those critical of the Journal itself.
Sometimes I agree with Tim, and sometimes not, but I always read him, and he always makes me think. He gives me a good reason to subscribe to the Journal, despite its ever-increasing prices.
Don Frankenfeld
Rapid City