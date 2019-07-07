Fix military survivors' benefits
After my husband, Col. (Ret.) Max B. Scheider, died, I learned that I am denied my husband’s military benefits.
As a surviving spouse, I am entitled to a monthly VA benefit called the Dependency Indemnity Compensation (DIC) and a paid-for military annuity called the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP).
Federal law requires a $1 reduction in SBP annuity for each $1 received in DIC. For many surviving spouses, the SBP/DIC offset eliminates the SBP annuity, leaving an annual income of $15,828 ($1,319.04 X 12 months).
H.R. 553 and S.622: The Military Surviving Spouses Equity Act will eliminate the SBP-DIC offset for over 65,000 military widows.
South Dakota’s Representative Dusty Johnson has not cosponsored. South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds has cosponsored S.622. Sen. John Thune has yet to cosponsor S.622.
On June 16, 2019, one of our Gold Star wives, 34-year-old Amanda Crow from Huron, South Dakota, passed away. She advocated for this cause. Sadly, she never lived to see 100 percent cosponsorship in her own state.
South Dakotans, please call Sen. Thune at (202) 224-2321 and Rep. Johnson at (202) 225-2801. Ask Sen. Thune to cosponsor S.622. Ask Rep. Johnson to cosponsor H.R. 553. Do this especially for Amanda.
Carolyn Scheider
Austin, Texas