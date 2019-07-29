No union of church and state
I have a Thomas Nast cartoon on my wall from a newspaper published in the aftermath of the Civil War. It depicts a large state building of the Roman style. Hundreds of groups of people, of different ethnicities, are crowding to get in; most are dragging small models of their religious buildings, representing the faiths or culture which they practice. But Lady Liberty is preventing them from entering. The caption is “Church and State: No Union Upon Any Terms."
How did South Dakotans, who have been traditionally politically varied and are usually admired for being good at minding their own business, end up with “In God We Trust” stamped across our public school buildings? How did we end up with a state law mandating something which smacks more of fictional totalitarian states than of the American Midwest?
Most of the Founding Fathers that conservatives claim to admire would have been horrified. They very wisely crafted our Constitution, whatever their own religious beliefs, to discourage one religion or sect being elevated over the others. The thoughtful Stevens students who proposed a more inclusive alternative to the 1956 motto, stamped on our money, seem to have been ignored. I guess our state legislators would prefer that our young citizens keep themselves busy trapping furry animals and not worry their heads about law or principles.
I am looking forward to the day when every single one of those students is old enough to vote. Brighter days are ahead.
Naidine Adams
Rapid City
DiSanto is no stalker
It is so sad that people can say things about Sen. DiSanto, making her out to be a stalker. These same people can post threats like “you are digging your own grave” and nobody does anything. Then they can edit it to say “you are making your bed.”
There is a 10-year-old child missing, and all you people want to do is sling mud. Instead of hurling insults at the only person keeping Serenity Dennard in the media, why don’t you people go on social media or the TV networks and beg everyone to look for her, to watch for her and to pray Serenity is alive. Why make comments that Serenity is dead? Why attack people that are trying to help? Why not be happy there is someone that is helping?
The people that are saying hateful things to Sen. DiSanto should be investigated. They all act like Serenity ran away and froze to death. They act like it’s no big deal. Instead of fighting over a missing child, grow up and get along. Join the thousands of people that think Serenity was picked up at the cattle guard. So many think it was planned.
Amanda Barnes
Rapid City
DiSanto an asset to country
I am appalled that a state senator is being attacked so greatly, all for keeping a missing local child in the public eye.
Sen. DiSanto is an asset to our community and our country. She is showing how a community should react to our children being taken without giving parents a chance and then gone missing.
Why is Sen. DiSanto getting more attention than Serenity Dennard? I feel like people want this case to be forgotten about. Why isn't there outrage?
I for one will not be forgetting about Serenity Dennard. She holds a very special place in my heart.
Sen. DiSanto is owed an apology for her full statement to the complaining woman not being used. That article was purposely trying to make her look bad. It caused her safety to be further at risk. This country has already lost two senators due to similar situations. We don't need to put Sen. DiSanto at unnecessary risk.
South Dakota used to be better than this. What happened?
Alisha Schaeffer
Rapid City
Misuse of tribal sovereign immunity
The Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board (GPTCHB) has recently taken over two-thirds of the Sioux San Health Facility. The GPTCHB is not a tribe or a tribal organization but was created by the federal government's Indian Health Service (IHS) to be a communication liaison.
Because it has the words "tribal chairmen" in its name, everyone is fooled into thinking it is from the tribes. Even S.D. Judge Jeff Conolley was fooled as he said they have "tribal sovereign immunity."
This false "tribal sovereign immunity" is going to cause problems for anyone doing a contract with GPTCHB. It means they don't have to pay you. Check out the J. L. Ward case online if you don't believe me.
Charmaine White Face
Rapid City
Saddened by Tim Goodwin
I read the letters published over the past weeks and was left scratching my head and saddened by what Rep. Tim Goodwin and others wrote. So I offer this quote from a book entitled “How Democracies Die:” "Democracies die when the informal norms that govern peaceful, political competition for power are violated, so that politics gradually becomes a form of warfare." Goodwin's entire letter is encapsulated in this quote.
Years ago I had the opportunity to assist in the protection detail for Sen. Tom Daschle while he stumped on Pine Ridge and in Rapid City. He was giving an interview in downtown Rapid City, and a group of people were shouting at him their disapproval of his political decisions. The reporter asked him what he thought of the protesters and he replied, "That is the sound of freedom."
The published response to Trump's "go back" tweet by Rep. Tim Goodwin runs contrary to what makes the U.S. a free society, absent of dangerous political warfare.
There is no defense to the racist tweet; it certainly wasn't "plain speak." The dog whistle was still in his pocket when that tweet was sent. Written, verbal, or silent defense of racism all condones it.
Bob Bennett
Las Vegas
DiSanto is no threat
The Journal article about Sen. DiSanto printed on July 10 is not news. The entire incident was nothing more than a reporting party of now questionable character and intent gaming our legal system to improperly resolve a peaceful social media disagreement. The reporting party did not offer any credible information that would cause any reasonable person, including law enforcement, to believe Sen. DiSanto would come onto her property and cause her harm.
Sen. DiSanto is not a physical threat to anyone. She's a survivor herself and is vehemently opposed to violence. The reporting party in this incident took advantage of law enforcement's hyper-sensitivity to all allegations remotely related to violence. Virtually anyone can report another as a threat and receive a response from the police, and in this case also a newspaper story.
I've personally endured false allegations related to non-threatening and factual posts on Facebook, so I can relate to what Sen. DiSanto is going through. Our legal system must begin taking false reporting more seriously. If it would enforce SDCL 2-11-9 we would see a drop in absurd cases like this one. Sen. DiSanto is a non-violent and caring public official. We're lucky to have her continued service.
Bruce S. Evans (not the dentist)
Rapid City