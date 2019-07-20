It’s racism, no question
The headline read: "Trump is a racist. If you support him then so are you." The first part is definitely true, and to the second sentence I hesitate to say that all are, but many are. Saying "I don't like his tone but I support the direction of policy" doesn't give you much distance. Racism is racism no matter how you spin it. Silence about it is complicity. As a Lakota dude who grew up in Rapid City, I have been subjected to racism in many instances but never considered myself a victim of it. In spite of it all, I love Rapid City. It is home.
Speaking to the national and political climate, the right to make comments that highlight a "grievance" with the government's policies or an official such as President Trump are acceptable, or not anti-American. Let there be no doubt that when the President responds to those grievances by telling brown American congresswomen to go back to their original countries, that is racism.
That response is a festering sore of the racist attitude that darker-skinned people with opinions have to be more grateful and mind their place in America. No doubt about it, that's racism.
Bob Bennett
Las Vegas