Johnson's Russian choice troubling
Dusty Johnson, Republican candidate for U.S. House, is embarrassed for inviting an unregistered foreign agent of the Russian government (also known as a spy) to a camp Dusty ran for young Republicans. He did so on the recommendation of a longtime Republican political operative named Paul Erickson.
Why didn’t Dusty check out this Russian before turning her loose on impressionable young people? Well, Dusty, it is a matter of competence, not Republican affiliation, and you failed the test. Senators Thune, Rounds and Representative Noem support Trump because he claims he is a Republican. Now with disaster after disaster, they can’t find any back bone to stand up to Trump and call him out for siding with Putin over our FBI and starting a trade war with China with severe financial consequences for our farmers and ranchers.
With such incompetence on the Republican side, South Dakota voters should support Democratic candidates Billie Sutton for governor and Tim Bjorkman for U.S. House. They are well qualified and will stand up for South Dakota values in contrast to the current Republicans who have been willingly corrupted by Trump.
Reed Richards
Spearfish
Chamber Music event highlights youth
The Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills is in its 11th season of producing fine concerts and extending musical opportunities to youth throughout western South Dakota. Some 25,000 children have participated in various events over those 11 years. A new experience for many of them.
We have the opportunity to enjoy these world-class professional musicians visiting here Friday evening at the old Dakota Junior High (now the Performing Arts Center) at 7 p.m.
Highbrow occasion? Not at all — dress is casual, and the performance is informal. It will be a fine evening out and supports a rare educational opportunity for area children.
Larry Beezley
Rapid City