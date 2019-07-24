Take sales tax off of food
Since the state has again run a surplus in taxes now is the time to take sales tax off food. Stop punishing the people for feeding their families.
Greg Knapp
Webster
Goodwin is right
I concur with Rep. Goodwin in this letter 110 percent. For a publication to denounce our president and to publish derogatory statement's clearly demonstrates that they are a far cry from a bipartisan news publication.
My concern was aroused recently when I saw the pictures and news recently of the Obama statue. Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of our country, and your support for him again clearly shows your partisan support. You cannot question the criminal acts of his presidency that are now being exposed.
God bless America and our President Donald Trump.
Bill Cutler
Hot Springs
Reparations
I agree with reparations for black Americans. Slavery was extremely cruel, and the government that promoted such heinous acts against fellow human beings should be made to pay, even though these crimes were committed over a hundred years ago.
The U.S. government under the leadership of President Lincoln didn’t keep slaves. It was the Confederate States of America who were the slave owners. If you remember history, it was the United States government that fought to free slaves at a cost of 360,000 Union lives. Shortly after the war, Democrats founded the KKK to target blacks who were all Republicans. In fact, of the first 23 blacks elected to office, seven were former slaves. Thus when the terrorist arm of the Democratic Party targeted “radical Republicans” for death, they could kill any black and be assured they were killing a Republican. It was also the Republican Party that introduced and unanimously passed the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments, which were unanimously opposed by the Democrats.
Since the Confederacy was run by President Jefferson Davis and Vice President Alexander Stephens, (both Democrats), and the CSA no longer exists, the Democratic Party in all fairness should be made to pay the reparations.
Don Kopp
Rapid City
Economy great for the rich
Republican pundits are always talking about how great the economy is. Like everything else out of their mouths, this too is a lie. Great for the rich, sure; not so great for workers and the disappearing middle class.
In a "great" economy anyone who works hard and is frugal should be able to eventually enjoy the "American Dream." You know, the dream that existed right after WWII: Home ownership with white picket fence, etc. Since then, automation, computers, exportation of jobs and the decline of unions have pretty much burst that bubble. Now, the average Joe/Jill works two or more low-paying, part-time, no benefits, dead-end jobs to pay for an overpriced apartment he/she shares with others in the same boat — and heaven help them if they have medical expenses.
Republicans, via their policies, votes and actions promise more of the same. Young workers, especially, need to wise up and start voting for the party that works for them. If they don't, they'll have only themselves to blame as their country and lives continue the slide toward third world status.
Terry Painter
Rapid City
Air, water worse under Trump
Trump said, "From day one, my administration has made it a priority to ensure that America has among the cleanest air and cleanest water on the planet. We want crystal clear water, and that's what we're doing and that's what we're working on so hard."
The EPA's own estimates say they do little to improve air and water quality. Trump has undertaken an aggressive agenda of weakening air and water pollution rules. Approximately forty percent of the lakes in America are too polluted for fishing, aquatic life, or swimming. Each year 1.2 trillion gallons of untreated sewage, storm water and industrial waste are dumped into U.S. water.
The Mississippi River is the seventh most polluted river in the world. Half of all U.S. rivers are too polluted for our health. Sixty percent of Americans live in areas where air pollution has reached unhealthy levels that can make people sick. Scientists and conservationists have dubbed the Mississippi River "the most tainted coastal ecosystem in the world," and the second-most polluted river in America. It's a massive, bona fide toxic cesspool.
If Trump isn't reading from a prompter, he is often lying. (The quality of our air and water has gotten worse under this president.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City
Trump’s economy best ever
President Trump has given us the best economy ever. He got us out of bad deals with other countries. He is going to put us on an even playing field when trading with other countries (though we may hurt for a while). What has Rounds or Thune done to support President Trump? What have they done to stop these idiot people who threaten the president's life? Can anyone tell me?
I am sick of politics as usual. The system we have now is broken. Let's vote out all incumbents and start all over. And, maybe this time we can get it right. I see our politicians submit many bills, but we never hear if they pass or not. So, I guess we are supposed to be satisfied that they submitted them. I for one do not like that. Maybe it's time for a change.
James L. Cummings
Rapid City
Bush columns worth reading
Thank you Kent Bush for your columns. They are timely, articulate, challenging, and well worth reading, and heeding.
I have been waiting a long time for someone to come who could make me go to the editorial page first again. You are doing that. Keep it up.
Larry Dahlstrom
Rapid City