Legislation threatens aircraft hobbyists
This week, the U.S. Senate is likely to consider important legislation that could harm thousands of responsible model aircraft hobbyists across the country and right here in South Dakota.
I am a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA), a nationwide organization that represents those who fly model aircraft for recreational purposes. AMA safely manages a niche group of responsible hobbyists through Section 336 of the FAA Modernization and Reform Act of 2012. My club, the Rapid City Propbusters Club, has hosted events in support of charitable organizations in the Rapid City area for nearly 50 years. We love sharing the model aircraft hobby with our community and fostering interest in STEM education.
Unfortunately, some in Washington want to gut Section 336 and force new regulations on responsible model aviation hobbyists. We recognize that some tweaks to Section 336 are needed for clarity, so we are actively working with Congress, the manned aviation community and the UAS industry on policy solutions to these challenges within the Section 336 framework.
I urge Congress and Senator John Thune (R-S.D.) to preserve Section 336, especially for the AMA clubs in South Dakota. Model aviation is too important to so many.
Jim Tiller
Rapid City
Life, liberty and better health care
On July 4, 1776, representatives of the original 13 colonies signed the Declaration of Independence. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Our Constitution proclaims without ambiguity that “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
If these proclamations form the foundation upon which our great nation rests, the proclamation to “promote the general Welfare” places the responsibility for the general provision of health care to all citizens squarely on the shoulders of their government, since neither Life nor Liberty nor the pursuit of Happiness are possible without first ensuring the health of every citizen.
Freedom means nothing without your health, ask any sick person if this is not a self-evident truth. Health care should be a right, not an option. E pluribus unum, “Out of many, One.” It is in binding ourselves to form a more perfect union that we gain true individual freedom. For Americans, the question is, do we still believe this?
Bill Bishop
Rapid City