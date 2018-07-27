Trump a threat to US institutions
We have had very bad presidents in the past; Nixon and both Bushes come immediately to mind. Even they, however, occasionally told the truth and were not guilty of treason.
Trump is not fit to be president or hold any legitimate job and would be living under a bridge somewhere if it weren't for being born into wealth and connections. He is a clear and present danger to our institutions and freedoms and is a disgrace to the office.
When will he commit an act so vile that even Republicans in Congress will show some courage, put national interests above their job security and help correct America's most disastrous mistake? When, I wonder.
Terry Painter
Rapid City