Sutton doesn't have GOP values
So, John Tsitrian in a recent Rapid City Journal column claimed that Billie Sutton “shares Republican values.” Laughable. Sutton’s record looks a lot more like Nancy Pelosi’s or Chuck Schumer’s than Ronald Reagan’s.
Sutton supported Obamacare and pushes for Medicaid expansion. He helped construct one of the largest tax increases in South Dakota history. He said he supported Hillary Clinton for president, a choice that would have flipped the Supreme Court and ensured Roe v. Wade was kept in place for another generation. It’s understandable why Billie Sutton would want to run from the Democrat branding in South Dakota, but with a record of support for tax increases, Obamacare and Hillary Clinton, it’s clear that’s just political donkey dust.
Tsitrian fell for it, but South Dakotans won’t fall for it.
Ed Randazzo
Rapid City
Bjorkman pursues solutions, not politics
I have a good friend and next door neighbor running for office. He is an honest and well-respected member of my community of Canistota. He's a brave man to enter the political arena since he is not a politician. He has, however, been a circuit court judge for the past ten years and what he has seen there has stirred a passion within him to try and help solve systemic problems in our state and nation.
I have watched him working tirelessly since July of 2017 traveling across the length and breadth of this state to connect with people and hear their concerns and propose real solutions for some of the ills of our society. To that end, my good friend and candidate for United States Congress, Tim Bjorkman, has committed to refusing all PAC money and out-of-state money for his campaign.
I believe in my good neighbor and what he is fighting for. He wants to return control of government to the people and I certainly support that idea. If you want to see some real change on these issues, I hope you will give Tim Bjorkman your vote for U.S. Congress this November.
Roy Peters
Canistota
Trump should follow his advice
Donald Trump's entire method of running the country is 1) create chaos, 2) "fix" the problems caused by the chaos and 3) declare a great victory.
This played out with his random tariffs. Other countries retaliated with tariffs on our products, ruining our export market for soybeans and other crops. The "fix" is throwing taxpayer dollars at the farmers hurt by the market loss. Trump claimed victory “and the farmers will be the biggest beneficiary. Watch. We’re opening up markets."
Trump should recall his own words in his book "The Art of the Deal." "And you can't con people, at least not for long ... if you don't deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on."
Jeff Jacobsen
Rapid City