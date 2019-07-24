Pleased by RESPECT action
I was pleased to see in the July 14 Journal that Sen. Rounds successfully sponsored a bill titled “RESPECT.” This legislation repeals many federal laws, dating as far back as 1875, that contain “racist language,” enabled the government to remove children from their parents without consent and other provisions pertaining to the treatment of Native American people. I was also pleased that Rep. Johnson has co-sponsored this bill as it moves to the House of Representatives.
I share with these gentleman their disdain of laws permitting governmental actions that removes children from parents when the child is not being neglected or abused. I share Sen. Rounds and Rep. Johnson’s revulsion of laws or actions that are based on racial prejudice or contain racist language.
I am confident they would agree with me that President Trump’s racist comments are likewise unacceptable as is the forced separation of children from their parents. I further hope that they stand up against the current racist statements expressed by Mr. Trump, in statements like “go back where you came from” directed toward elected members of Congress or using Native American names like “Pocahontas” to slur political opponents.
Louis Leahy
Spearfish