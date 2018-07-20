Democrats want it both ways
Strange world isn’t it? The Dems are in an uproar over the Ruskies hacking into their servers trying to influence the election outcome. To the Dems, here’s an easy way to stop foreign entities from hacking into our elections. First, go back to using paper ballots; paper cannot be hacked. Second, use voter ID at all voting booths.
Since this will take care of the problem why do you stand against voter ID, or are you really playing politics? Of course, you are. Also, if you really wanted to know who hacked your servers you would have turned them over to the FBI for a forensic examination, but you didn’t do that did you? During the hearings, Rep. Trey Gowdy asked the question concerning the hacked servers: “Why wouldn’t the victim of a crime turn their servers over to law enforcement for examination?”
I believe the answer to Rep. Gowdy’s question is the same reason Hillary didn’t turn her email files over to law enforcement as she was ordered. Not only did she delete them, she had them professionally scrubbed.
Don Kopp
Rapid City
Bjorkman refuses to take PAC money
With every reminder of the political drama festering in Washington, it becomes even more clear that America has lost its sense of what ideals its representatives should embody. Now, the people of South Dakota deserve a different kind of leader. Tim Bjorkman, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, is one such leader, one who will fight for the people rather than his personal gain.
Tim will push for reform on a number of other issues, including improved health care, fair taxation, and preserving net neutrality so that all South Dakotans have fair access to the Internet. Further, and most importantly, he has realized the corroding influence of money in politics, and he has chosen to fight the system in which wealthy donors and corporations line the pockets of representatives. Tim Bjorkman is not accepting PAC money for his campaign because he values honesty over personal gain. Further, he advocates for congressional term limits that will limit the ambitions of career politicians and introduce new ideas and solutions to our government.
We need someone in Washington who doesn’t crave fame or fortune. We need someone who will shake up the status quo. Tim Bjorkman is the candidate to bring change.
Ben Menke
Sioux Falls