The rules of engagement
Find it interesting some politicians and bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., are rattling their imagined sabers and calling for military action against Iran for their shooting down one of our drones. Bet none of those individuals have ever been in a firefight on any battlefield.
It is said our rules of engagement in the Middle East were to return fire only after the enemy has fired on or engaged you. Makes sense that you can return fire after you have been killed by a sniper or a suicide bomber. In the Nam the rules of engagement were simple: kill Charlie before Charlie kills you. Unfortunately for us, Charlie had the same rules of engagement.
One of the many prices of war is people die and stuff is destroyed. Men and women are killed just as children and old people are killed in war. That fact should always be kept in mind if going to war and then the only rule of engagement should be total and complete destruction of your enemy. However, the politicians, bureaucrats, some generals and many folks in the public find that rule not politically correct.
David Hall
Box Elder
Intellectual diversity not
Regarding the falsely named "Intellectual Diversity Law," HB 1087, this bill is designed to do anything but promote intellectual diversity at our colleges and universities. Quite the opposite. This bill is nothing but a thinly veiled attempt to squash and eliminate diversity in favor of ultraconservative beliefs.
The sponsor of the bill along with the state Senate and House majority leaders have submitted a letter suggesting ways to implement the bill. Among them is the suggestion that surveys be given to administrators and faculty regarding their ideological viewpoints, and that those surveys then be subsequently repeated to "measure progress toward intellectual diversity." They suggested creating hiring practices to ensure the composition of faculty and administrations reflects a broad range of ideological viewpoints.
Although the bill's sponsor stopped short of saying that candidates should be asked about their political points of view, she said "I think you can tell political leanings by the works submitted." They are also calling for dismantling diversity offices, which they say promote social justice causes "associated with the political left." If this bill doesn't scare you to death, you aren't paying attention. Blacklisting and McCarthyism anyone?
Dennyce Korb
Rapid City