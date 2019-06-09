Protect integrity of US elections
Today’s hyper-partisan atmosphere has prevented progress in many areas. However, everyone should agree on the importance of election security. What could be more American than wanting to protect the integrity of this democratic process?
The Mueller report found evidence of undeniable meddling in the 2016 election by the Russians and also concluded that they will continue to attack us in this way. Our voting systems are antiquated and susceptible to penetration. Some states’ voting systems were infiltrated in 2016, and more will likely be attacked in the future.
You would think that our representatives in Washington would be concerned enough to take action, but you would be wrong. Senate Majority Leader McConnell has refused to bring up any bills addressing election security. Why? Sen. John Thune has publicly chastised Russia for its election interference but has not pushed for legislation to secure our elections. Why? Please contact Sen. Thune and ask him to oppose McConnell’s intransigence on election security. Time is of the essence. It would be a travesty to wake up the morning after the 2020 election to learn that our elections had once again been compromised and nothing had been done to protect them.
Pamela Baum
Spearfish