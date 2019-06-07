Teach childcare in school
I'm not good at math, but I'm not stupid. If two parents are both working at minimum wage, and have children who can't be left alone so they pay someone minimum wage to watch them, isn't one parent working for nothing? But we don't think that raising children is a real job is because she (in rare cases he) has been doing that for centuries for absolutely nothing.
So, why not pay one to stay home? Depending on the job, they could take turns, and not only toddlers but teens would benefit. I keep forgetting that our government doesn't really care about the rabble. It's easier to build another jail.
Over the years I can remember at least two instances where a very young child was left with a boyfriend who took care of the baby and the "care" resulted in a dead baby.
Why isn't childcare taught in school? Doesn't it produce more parents than presidents? In 2016 candidate Trump criticized Hillary for supporting abortion rights, saying she was in favor of "ripping the baby out of the womb in the ninth month." Have we forgotten that in 1934 Hitler banned abortion in Germany — a criminal offense against the state. Where are we going?
Margaret Minkel
Rapid City
Equality Act an affront to women
One hundred years ago this month, the House of Representatives passed a constitutional amendment granting women the right to vote. It was a grand move to celebrate the advancement of women in the United States.
How sad that a century later the House of Representatives failed to protect women and girls by passing the deceptively named "Equality Act." H.R. 5 would give any man civil rights protections to claim he is a woman, at any time and for any reason. It cancels fairness in sports, and female safety and privacy rights in bathrooms, locker rooms, and women's shelters. It destroys our First Amendment right of religious liberty to affirm that we are created male and female.
Giving a man who claims to be a woman the right to invade women's spaces and opportunities is far from equality. The "Equality Act" is an affront to the dignity of females and everything for which we have fought and achieved in education, sports, the workplace, and society.
The suffragists of a century ago would be horrified that the egregious ideas expressed in this bill are even discussed and celebrated, let alone passed in one house of Congress.
Linda D. Schauer
state director, Concerned Women for America of SD
Leola
Women’s place hasn’t changed much
On June 4, 1919, Congress approved the Nineteenth Amendment to the Constitution, giving women the vote. Thoroughly committed to woman suffrage at long last, the South Dakota legislature was one of the first to ratify the amendment, doing so at 12:44 a.m. on Dec. 4, 1919, in a special midnight session. Seven months later, in August, 1920, the Nineteenth Amendment became law. Native American women got to vote in 1924. Native American men could vote before that, if they gave up tribal ties.
So women have voting rights; but the current trend in male-dominated state legislatures is to control women’s reproductive rights. So women are still supposed to be barefoot, pregnant, and in the kitchen.
Marian V. Reed
Rapid City