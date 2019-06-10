Flags for fallen veterans
You did it again. Our third annual Flags for Fallen Veterans was successful. On Sunday, May 26, more than 600 people put out 23,000 flags in front of every veteran’s burial place at Black Hills National Cemetery, Fort Meade Cemetery and the Veterans Cemetery in Hot Springs. Every flag had to be placed so far from the stone and not be touching the stone or ground. It was an honor to do this and so beautiful.
I would like to thank the Rapid City VFW 1273 Honor Guard, Black Hills National Cemetery, 800 dedicated people, and all the organizations that donated money or participated in this huge undertaking. A special thank you to the Rapid City Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1273 Honor Guard. They helped through the year, rolling the flags, banding them and hauling totes back and forth, plus putting in and removing the flags. Thank you. Saturday, June 1, we picked them all up, and packed them into totes for next year. Thank you all. Hope to see you next year. Thank you for honoring our fallen veterans. We are proud to be American.
Marv Czerwonka
Rapid City
Mueller attack on Trump unjustified
You have free articles remaining.
Robert Mueller’s report that showed up in today’s paper is a disgusting display of the Democratic Party’s anti-American stance. In this great country, you’re innocent until proven guilty. Robert Mueller’s statements make it sound like his investigation found crimes that President Trump committed, but because he’s a sitting President he can’t be indicted. You couldn’t possibly be more wrong about that conclusion.
Mueller stacked his little office with attorneys who hate President Trump, not one conservative attorney was among them.
Do you really think that if they had found any proof of any crime being committed by this great President that they would have kept it quiet? Not a chance. Americans are innocent unless proven guilty, President Trump is innocent and he’s your president. God bless President Trump and his wonderful family.
Mike Wright
Rapid City