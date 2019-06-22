Bailie thoughtful, inquisitive
Jeffrey Bailie and I spent several years together as volunteer board members at the civic center. I witnessed first-hand Jeff’s work ethic and leadership abilities.
Many decisions we made as a board required lengthy discussion and details to be worked through. Jeff was always extremely thorough and thoughtful in his decision making. I have no doubt that as a council member he will not ever make a major decision without asking many questions and putting a tremendous amount of thought into his decision. I have the utmost respect for Jeff and have never doubted his integrity. He truly is a decent, honest person.
I know Jeff is not supported by special interests. I am a bit curious why his opponent has received thousands of dollars in contributions from casinos and billboard companies. I have to think Jeff’s opponent may not have the people of Ward 3 in his best interest. I know Jeff does care about the people, not the politics.
Please join me in supporting Jeffrey Bailie for Ward 3 city council. We need more decent people like Jeff on the council. No more politicians. Please vote early or on June 25.
Donna Winkler
Rapid City
Tariffs just a tax on us
The pretext that tariffs are a protectionist mechanism that will bring pressure on foreign entities while benefiting our country isn't nearly the whole story. More to the point of these tariffs is the collection of tax revenue that was lost on the Trump tax breaks for the GOP elites. The foreigners don't pay these tariffs; we the buyers pay them just like a tax. Oak Street pays up again. Especially in the case of a threatened Mexican tariff, American buyers are the only ones who can afford to pay these taxes. As in "Trumps wall," can the Mexican economy really afford it? (Blood from a turnip)? It always boils down to who can pay without bankrupting or, God forbid, going to war over it. Also, tariffs can't bring jobs back.
If China even buys our goods, levied tariffs are ultimately paid by Chinese consumers. Appearing as a win-win for both governments, an outdated protectionist method that only worked before the global economy we have now is just a tax disguised as nationalism. To all Fox newsers that really believe this dog and pony show ... exit the Joey pouch, enjoin adulthood and be productive.
Dave Freytag
Rapid City