Water district changes hopeful
Some voters may be aware of the West Dakota Water Development District because of its recent shocking and arguably corrupt history, where directors voted to contribute taxpayer money to cover some legal fees of an individual (a former Pennington County Commissioner) who sued for the right to ignore Pennington County septic system laws.
The WDWDD now has some new directors, and a hopeful meeting was held June 11. In a break with the recent past, directors had solicited proposals from professors, community organizations and the like for projects to consider for funding.
We the taxpayers may now have reason to hope that this body will act as true public servants and will act in transparent ways to steward precious water resources. In order to act to guard against continuing mismanagement of its mission, the directors need to do at least the following. They need to establish non-self-interested criteria with which to evaluate the proposals they receive. They need to ensure that proposals that get funded are disseminated to public bodies that can follow through in protecting water sources. And they need to ensure that they do not fund proposals that are veiled requests from private profit entities.
Carol Hayse
Nemo
Sewer and water damage
If you recently experienced any financial/property loss damage due to the sewer backup or water drainage because of the city sewer and/or drainage system overload, please go to Facebook and type in the following under search — "Sewer Damage June 2019, Rapid City, SD" — or call 206-465-1166. It is important that you share your story. More details are on that Facebook page, as well as all the health issues that can affect people and pets.
Ted Wolk
Rapid City
About time for suicide scale
It's about time. I am happy to see that the Rapid City Area School District is finally going to implement the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale. Back in the ‘90s when I served on the RCAS Board of Education, the district Wellness Council tried to initiate this program with strong resistance from the administration and employees. I hate to think of how many of those lives lost may have been saved if this diagnostic tool would have been put in place when it was first proposed.
Holly Lemay
Rapid City