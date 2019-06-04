Flags for Fallen Veterans a success
You did it again. Our third annual Flags for Fallen Veterans was successful. On Sunday, May 26, over 600 people put out 23,000 flags in front of every veterans burial place at Black Hills National Cemetery, Fort Meade Cemetery and the Veterans Cemetery’ in Hot Springs. Every flag had to be placed so far from the stone and not be touching the stone or ground. It was an honor to do this and so beautiful
I would like to thank the Rapid City VFW 1273 Honor Guard, Black Hills National Cemetery, 800 dedicated people, and all the organizations that donated money and/or participated in this huge undertaking. A special thank you to the Rapid City Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1273 Honor Guard. They helped through the year, rolling the flags, banding them and hauling totes back and forth, plus putting in and removing the flags.
On Saturday, June 1, we picked them all up and packed them into totes for next year. Thank you all. Hope to see you next year. Thank you for honoring our fallen veterans. We are proud to be an American.
Marv Czerwonka
Rapid City
Event Coordinator
Deerfield Lake should stay as it is
The three most beautiful lakes in South Dakota are undoubtedly Canyon Lake in western Rapid City, Sylvan Lake in Custer State Park where we go each year for our wedding anniversary and Deerfield Lake where we go just to get away for a few days.
These lakes are the sole reason for ever buying an annual fishing license. The fishing poles only come out for our annual visits and down time at one of these beautiful places. These lakes have two things in common. They are peaceful and quiet. At Deerfield and Sylvan, the peace and quiet is amplified because there is no reliable cellular service. People can go there and be with their others without distractions. You do a little fishing, take a nice walk, sit by the fire or just watch the wildlife.
The only beneficiaries from having these lakes open to speed boats is the person speeding along on a wave runner or perched behind the steering wheel of the boat racing back and forth on the lake with no interest in the peace and quiet that made the place beautiful and attractive in the first place.
Ron and Donna Bunnell
Rapid City