Vote for Amanda Scott
Attention Ward 4 residents, if you want your voice to be heard, then you want to re-elect Amanda Scott for city council on Tuesday, June 25. She told me directly that she responds to every single one of her constituents' inquiries and comments. On her Facebook page she encourages residents "to call in your experiences and your opinions on what the city is proposing to do as you hear about it in the media and at the city council meetings." Amanda Scott listens. The runoff election is Tuesday. Remember, Ward 4 residents, that you have a voice. Please vote ... and make the right choice.
Valerie English
Rapid City
Russia continues to interfere
I recently finished reading The Mueller Report. It is a real and frightening eye-opener. The first volume is related to Russia’s extreme interference in the 2016 election. Mueller did not find evidence that the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia, but there were over 180 contacts between Russians and people connected to Trump’s campaign. The report says “the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and the (Trump) campaign expected it would benefit from (and was aware of) Russian efforts.”
Russia stole Democratic emails and released them through Wikileaks, they used social media to stir up racial hatred, to spread negative stories about Hillary Clinton. They contacted American citizens and enlisted them to host Trump rallies. They got into voter registration databases, Secretary of State databases, and even apparently hacked into some voting machines.
As Robert Mueller says in his opening, “The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in a sweeping and systematic fashion.” And they are still doing it. What, Sen. Thune and Sen. Rounds, are you doing to secure the 2020 election? Nothing as far as I can tell. That is unacceptable.
Joan McMillin
Sioux Falls