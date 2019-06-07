And still no gun law action
The latest almost weekly shooting occurred in Virginia on May 31. Eleven innocent people were murdered and many more wounded. This makes me worry every day when my grandchildren go to school as we have experienced gun violence at one of our high schools. We have counseled the traumatized, hugged, prayed and lowered the flag to half mast, like we always do. Nothing else will be done.
The fact that scientific data shows that: Background checks work, red flag laws work, outlawing AR 15s and other automatic weapons of mass destruction works, safe storage in the home works, and raising the age to purchase works. But we can't or won't do any of those things.
You have free articles remaining.
Willis Sutliff
Rapid City