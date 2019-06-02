Focus on the important stuff
So local law enforcement (on an “anonymous tip”) decides to raid the Staple & Spice Market to root out the deadly THC infused CBD oil to protect the citizenry.
Seems to me the focus on confiscating product with a miniscule amount of THC (.3 percent), under the federal limit, could be better spent on serious crimes. The biggest chemical violations today are in the opioid arena, and the country abounds with people describing their addiction and the pain that opioid use has caused them and their families.
In comparison, what do we hear about CBD? We hear of the seemingly miraculous benefits on a variety of ailments … pain relief, temporary relief of Parkinson’s, help in deterring neurodegenerative diseases, improvement in bone health and relief from osteoporosis, alleviate symptoms of cancer, and more, and more.
You have free articles remaining.
Perhaps it’s time for Gov. Noem and some legislators in Pierre to end this senseless difference between South Dakota and federal law regarding THC limits, stop wasting money that could be better spent going after serious crime, and allow people who need CBD oil to treat a variety of ailments to more easily acquire it.
Alan Christenson
Rapid City