Re-elect Amanda Scott
I believe the residents of Ward 4 should re-elect Amanda Scott for city council. I have known Amanda for many years and can honestly say her combination of intelligence and dedication serve her constituents well.
She is committed to gaining the knowledge of the matter at hand, and then advocating for reasonable and effective solutions. Her range of background experiences is highly desirable. I'm convinced there is no better-suited person to represent Ward 4 than Amanda.
James English
Rapid City
Keep Darla Drew on council
Few citizens have been more active in our Rapid City community than Darla Drew. She has served on an endless list of boards, committees, and special projects during her lifelong residence in Rapid City. From PTA president to business owner, from artist and entertainer to Readiatrics innovator, from WAVI volunteer to major event organizer, Darla's dedication spans the gamut of community involvement.
As a member of the Rapid City Council for the past five years, few have brought as much civic experience and public energy to elective office. She is making a difference and for the better. Darla, genuinely loves Rapid City and takes pride in its every success. Nevertheless she recognizes city problems and takes independent actions to solve them or she joins with others in developing positive outcomes. To be around Darla is to roll up your sleeves and get active.
Darla remains a gold plated candidate for city council. Energetic in participation, knowledgeable on issues, and experienced at the grass roots level, she brings a seasoned and civil citizenship to every government decision. Vote Darla Drew.
Anton Kaiser
Rapid City
Vote for Cante Heart
As someone who moved to Rapid City seven years ago, I have witnessed the growth that has occurred in the area, and with the training opportunities to come to Ellsworth, know that more expansion will come. This is why I am voting for Cante Heart who represents Ward 5, as I know she will lead our community to further prosperity, for all who live here.
Cante Heart has been a community member for over 20 years and is raising her own family here. She is committed on various boards and participated in active opportunities to improve the lives of our residents. In addition to her long-serving experience, I believe a fresh perspective will bring about ideas and leadership that our council would value. It is time for a strong Native American woman to represent Ward 5 and help build bridges so no voice is left unheard.
Her platforms: Infrastructure, Economic & Workforce Development, Affordable Housing, Education, and Diversity are areas that will progress the lives of current residents and future generations. I proudly support Cante Heart and I ask Ward 5 voters to give her the chance to serve our community.
Whitnee Pearce
Rapid City
SD doesn’t have a CBD problem
CBD was confiscated from Staple and Spice for allegedly containing a trace amount of THC. Significantly under .3 percent that is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, but remains illegal in South Dakota because Kristi vetoed the hemp bill. They did leave other CBD for Staple and Spice to sell that didn’t have THC.
State’s Attorney Mark Vargo must now determine if he will press charges. Is he being spanked because he challenged Noem and Ravnsborg on their position that all CBD is illegal? This would not be an issue if Noem if hadn’t vetoed the hemp bill. This store owner wouldn’t be facing loss of thousands of dollars of CBD. She would not fear of prosecution and the cost of retaining an attorney.
Noem needs to educate herself on the benefits of CBD. There are thousands of South Dakotans using CBD to alleviate chronic pain, anxiety, PTSD, migraines, inflammation, sleep disorders and many more. Law enforcement has more serious crimes to investigate. Law enforcement purchased thousands of dollars of CBD from all stores in Rapid to test. Noem said that legalizing hemp would drain resources of law enforcement labs.
This isn’t a THC problem, it’s a Kristi Noem problem.
Sharon Neva
Rapid City