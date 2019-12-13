I sit here amazed
Dear Editor,
Why are some South Dakotan's willing to vote for a man who openly lies, cheats, steals, attacks the disabled, women, people of color and of different faiths: Then commits multiple acts of fraud, and is willing to use every aspect of our government for his person gain, even to the detriment of our Nation Security?
Why are Noem, Thune, Rounds and Johnson willing to support such a man? I wonder do they believe as some do that Trump was sent here from God or perhaps Satan and he is the precursor to the end of times.
What possesses seemingly normal people to support tyrants. We have seen this happen before in Germany, in Italy, and in Russia. What is it that makes normal people turn to the dark side.
When I figure this out I will let you know, but for now I sit here amazed.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
Cyberbullying
Across the country. concerned organizations, institutions, and individuals are working to fight teenage cyber bullying. No one doubts the seriousness of the problem. Except, it seems, for one person.
The President of the United States has just cyber bullied a sixteen-year-old girl whom Time Magazine chose for Person of the Year honors. Any other president would have sent a congratulatory message to the child. But not this one. Inspired by jealousy, the magazine-cover loser sent a nasty, hurtful message to her. Teens everywhere can now say, "Hey, I can send mean messages to kids I don't like. Even the president does it." What a great role model!
The girl's response was far more dignified, far wiser. Here's the real role model for young people!
Of all the straws heaped on the camel, will this one, finally, be the one that breaks its back? The one that causes legislators who've made excuses for Trump time after time (including our own) to face truth and say "enough?"
Marcia Mitchell, Hill City