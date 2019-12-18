Who doesn't like dogs?
Whether you love or hate our POTUS, consider this: he does not like dogs.
For more than a century, from Teddy Roosevelt to Barrack Obama, there has been at least one dog living in the White House.
Richard Nixon had a dog, King Timahoe, an Irish setter, at the White House. Nixon, possibly the most reviled president in memory, could be redeemed, at least somewhat, because he liked dogs.
Herbert Hoover, also despised, had King Tut, a Belgian shepherd, to keep him company during sleepless nights.
Franklin Roosevelt had a Scottish terrier named Fala, who spoke French and never filed for bankruptcy or tried to coerce a foreign government to get FDR re-elected.
On November 25, President Trump uncharacteristically praised a dog, a Belgian Malinois named Conan. Though Trump complimented the dog, he never touched him—no interacting at all. His lapdog Vice President Pence stepped in to do the duties.
At this simple photo op, Trump was, at best, perfunctory. When the First Lady was asked if she wanted a dog, she sharply said, “No.”
Our great nation cannot have dog haters in the White House. Americans of all political breeds, please remember this on election day 2020.
Bret Swanson, Hermosa