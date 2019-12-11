There is no Paul Revere
For the 1st time I am as close to 72 as 73. I remember a more idyllic time when it felt OK to be confident that our president cared for his people. Now his transgressions are a daily experience. I can only believe my Pennington county press releases.
Since talk shows ie. Breaking News, E.T. are now rating higher they are pushing aside the news media for peripheral entertainment Our loss of rights has driven our constitutionalists mad. Slowly I have been issued new rights. This has become my new constitution. I've lost faith in the phrase 'justice for all.'
There is fake news, fake press, ie. 'the enemy of the people'. And now we endure a fake president. If you represent big business all our legislation for the betterment of our people sits on the speaker's floor waiting for the opportune time to shred and dispose. There is still no outrage.
It's Ok to cheat on your wife, abuse women, alter our courts, steal billions from Uncle Sam and create 'alternate facts'.
Freedom is seeping away and what fills the void will last for generations. Ask Canadians. If you can't stand up speak up, there is no Paul Revere.
David Lane, Rapid City
No one is above the law
Dear Editor,
Should we impeach or not impeach the president?
Was it Russia or Ukraine that hacked our latest elections? Over these questions public opinion seems quit divided. However, one issue should unite us and that being the principle that no one, citizen or visitor is above the law.
Sadly, we have allowed some low level bureaucrat in the Justice Department, write an opinion, proclaiming that a sitting president cannot be indicted for any reason or crime.
This concept was made quasi law not by Congress or Presidential Order or Supreme Court ruling, it was just an opinion. Since this bureaucratic opinion was issued, other lawyers have augured that even questioning a sitting president was likewise not allowed.
These opinions runs contrary to our founders ideals from the Declaration of Independence to the Constitution and its Preamble. They never intended that we have a Pharaoh, Emperor or King, rather we were to have a president who is selected from among us, elected by us and was serve all of us.
Every citizen and president should understand that we are all governed by the same laws and further understand that presidents are just waves, they are not the water.
Louis Leahy, Spearfish
Where is the integrity?
Dear Editor,
With the impeachment of Trump almost inevitable Senators Thune and Rounds, you must demand the testimonies of Bolton, Pompeo, Mulvaney, et. al. included in the Senate's trial.
To allow the exclusion of those testimonies will not only show partisan politics and show obstruction, but violate your sworn oath to the U S Constitution.
Think of how you will explain your blind support of Trump to your kids' and grandkids' in the future. Many of us voted for you both because you have integrity - do you?
Bob Perceval
Box Elder
I sit here amazed
Dear Editor,
Why are some South Dakotan's willing to vote for a man who openly lies, cheats, steals, attacks the disabled, women, people of color and of different faiths: Then commits multiple acts of fraud, and is willing to use every aspect of our government for his person gain, even to the detriment of our Nation Security?
Why are Noem, Thune, Rounds and Johnson willing to support such a man? I wonder do they believe as some do that Trump was sent here from God or perhaps Satan and he is the precursor to the end of times.
What possesses seemingly normal people to support tyrants. We have seen this happen before in Germany, in Italy, and in Russia. What is it that makes normal people turn to the dark side.
When I figure this out I will let you know, but for now I sit here amazed.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
On the food stamp cut
Soon 668,000 people will lose food stamp benefits unless they find steady employment. Do food stamps give them a rich life? Are these single people? More likely they are part of a family. Apparently, Trump believes that they haven’t and won’t look for work. Where are the jobs that pay enough to provide food, rent, transportation, clothes, and probably child care. Fast food restaurants like McDonalds or sorting recyclables at a garbage dump don’t pay that well. Neither does pan-handling on the street corner.
Supposedly Trump's government will “save” 5.5 billion in 5 years. For whom? For what? To pay for Trump’s foolish wall? Or perhaps to pay for the burials of those who can’t afford to buy food, housing, and maintain life for a family.
Marian Reed, Rapid City
Only Republicans will be happy
Post 2020 there is a distinct possibility that we will all be living under a fascist dictatorship for the rest of our lives. This will, of course, make Republicans very happy.
After all, it's what they've been voting for. But for those of us who believe in stuff like truth, justice and democracy, and have respect for our constitution and laws, what then? No need to prepare for future elections; there won't be any. Oh, they might go through the motions like Russia does but like theirs, ours too will be facades. Revolution is impossible in our neighbor vs neighbor society.
A coup from our highly paid predominantly Republican military in unthinkable, and leaving the country is an option only for the rich. So we'll be stuck with the kind of government we fought WW2 to defeat. Perhaps all we patriots can do is get to know each other at the local level, help each other any way we can and just ride it out like so many citizens in other dictatorships have done and must continue to do.
It's something to think about and Democratic pundits should be talking about it.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
Cost of doing business
I read with interest the recent report of a “further” extension for reclamation of a Lien quarry.
Industry typically complains and offers excuses in like circumstances. I view the expense of reclamation as an inherent cost of business. No doubt the passage of time results in contemporary standards of industrial development. No doubt that is true regarding the disposal of overlay that was historically not reserved for reclamation.
However, it is not an excuse for failure of a state board to enforce the current standards, further extensions and for that matter Lien’s underlying responsibility to adhere to those standards.
This brings me to a point that wasn’t identified in the Journal’s excellent reporting and that is, the ongoing issue of fugitive dust that impacts the air quality in Rapid City. To that extent Lien should not be singled out absent facts reflecting they alone are not meeting the relevant requirements.
Why shouldn’t government require adherence to contemporary environmental standards? Who can justify or for that matter rationalize that delay other than Lien management? Apparently the board’s chair was concerned when ongoing reports were requested.
The Journals reporting documents nothing beyond an example of “ kicking the can down the road”.
Jason Groves, Rapid City