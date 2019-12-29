Letters to the Editor, Dec. 29, 2019

Church and state

I'm trying to get the people who keep writing hate on Church-and-State. Very soon there will be only one team (God's) there will not be any visitors just purity in spirit.

There will be no politicals (Democrats/Republicans) trying to stir us up with their agendas, because, the youth will understand many things according to what they have learned from their parents/teachers failures.

We will all see soon that rhetoric doesn't help solve problems only chaos.

We have a President who doesn't know how to stay of the Twitter but has some of the best ideas I've seen in several decades. He must have someone pushing his priorities in the right direction even though it may be short lived. I'll agree his Christian values are preposterous and wrong but he's still doing a better job since FDR, and at least when he says he prays he probably does unlike the people bashing him.

We had better understand what is happening and its not physical, but spiritual. without the spirit given to us by GOD (the Bible) to follow we are worthless to all humanity. We are about to find out what real hate is from our creator if we don't get it soon.