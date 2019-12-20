Letters to the Editor, Dec. 20, 2019

Writers or ranters
Dear Editor:
I would hate to be like a few of the Letter to the Editor writers to the RC Journal, or maybe “ranters” is a better word. First I would have to find a room in the house with no sharp objects, locate a box of crayons, hold one tightly in my fist, move it to the side of my mouth and bit down firmly on it, watch two hours of Adolf Hitler’s legacy on the history channel for proper motivation, and figure out which Navi-type words to use to compare Hitler to Donald Trump, words like ”fascist dictatorship” and “lackeys” and “absolute power” and finally, close my mind to anything resembling Trump or Republicans.
Wow, such anger. These “ranters” some who call themselves “patriots”, are so radically far left there is no more room to their left. They chose to blindly believe all of the hypocrisy, half-truths, and lies spewed by the democratic leadership and believe the only way to save the country is to impeach trump. Democrats, like a spoiled child who doesn’t get his way, are still throwing a tantrum over the 2016 election and are obviously desperate to overturn it in any way they can. Like Nancy Pelosi said, “we’ve been working on it for two-and-a-half years.” the swamp has had it’s way orchestrating things for so long, it doesn’t want to be drained. One democratic politician made the democratic agenda crystal clear: if we don’t impeach him, he will get re-elected.
The democrats and the drive-by media think they are pushing an agenda that the american people want. I believe in 2020 they will all, once again, be in for a shocking surprise. But I risk being a “ranter” myself. Maybe an anger management class is in order. Or maybe we all need a rabies shot.
Matt Schofield, Phillip
An answer for the Trump haters
Dear Editor,
This is a letter to Mr. Brent Cox of Sturgis, Terry Painter of Rapid City, the guy from Belle Fourche, and all the Trump haters who regularly contribute to the Journal forum.
Mr. Cox: I started to read your letter in the Friday the 13th Journal and was certain you were addressing Pelosi, Nadler, and Shifty Schiff; what a disappointment to discover you were actually addressing president trump.
What part of delivering on campaign promises do you not understand?
Is it the record low unemployment?
The record growth of the stock market?
The record black employment numbers?
The record Hispanic employment numbers?
Would you please explain why asking for a former VP’s intentions concerning his son’s sudden claim to wealth and prosperity should not come under scrutiny.
Especially after being flown to the Ukraine, China, and who knows where else; at the taxpayers' expense on air force two.
If you want to see real lies, cheats, steals, and attacks om the citizens of the US of A, just tune into any channel (not just Fox) and listen, with both ears, the innuendos, that he said she said hand-me-down rhetoric you democrats claim as fact!!!
Give me a break; if you think your claims can trump Trump. You'd better get a grip.
David Oleson, Rapid City
Whose Quid Pro quo?
Quid pro quo started back in 2012 when President Obama promised Russian Prime Minister, Dmitry Medvedev at the Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul, South Korea that after his (Obama’s) re-election he would have more "flexibility" to work with Putin. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s seizure of the Crimean Peninsula from the Ukraine in early 2014 was the direct result of Obama’s promised flexibility.
By June 2014, Russia had massed more than 40,000 troops on Ukraine’s border and deployed 7,000 to 10,000 Russian soldiers inside Ukraine and Obama did nothing; he also prohibited sending military aide to assist the Ukrainian government.
Russian Separatists then shot down Malaysian airlines flight 370 with a Russian made SAM. Again, the Obama administration did nothing in response, in fact less than nothing as it denied lethal military aid Ukraine was begging for. Trump reversed the Obama administration’s policy during his first year in office, allowing lethal weapons including Javelin anti-tank missiles to be sent to Ukraine.
Col. Andrii Ordynovych, Ukraine’s military attaché in Washington, said that when “Ukraine’s military began using U.S.-provided Javelin anti-tank weapons, Russian tanks and armor that once operated with devastating impunity left the country.”
Quid pro quo? Yes but it wasn’t Trump.
Don Kopp, Rapid City