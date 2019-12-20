Letters to the Editor, Dec. 20, 2019

Writers or ranters

I would hate to be like a few of the Letter to the Editor writers to the RC Journal, or maybe “ranters” is a better word. First I would have to find a room in the house with no sharp objects, locate a box of crayons, hold one tightly in my fist, move it to the side of my mouth and bit down firmly on it, watch two hours of Adolf Hitler’s legacy on the history channel for proper motivation, and figure out which Navi-type words to use to compare Hitler to Donald Trump, words like ”fascist dictatorship” and “lackeys” and “absolute power” and finally, close my mind to anything resembling Trump or Republicans.

Wow, such anger. These “ranters” some who call themselves “patriots”, are so radically far left there is no more room to their left. They chose to blindly believe all of the hypocrisy, half-truths, and lies spewed by the democratic leadership and believe the only way to save the country is to impeach trump. Democrats, like a spoiled child who doesn’t get his way, are still throwing a tantrum over the 2016 election and are obviously desperate to overturn it in any way they can. Like Nancy Pelosi said, “we’ve been working on it for two-and-a-half years.” the swamp has had it’s way orchestrating things for so long, it doesn’t want to be drained. One democratic politician made the democratic agenda crystal clear: if we don’t impeach him, he will get re-elected.